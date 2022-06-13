McGuireWoods Adds Ex-Squire Patton Atty In Public Finance

By Emily Sides (June 13, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP announced Monday that it had added a former Squire Patton Boggs LLP principal to bolster its Atlanta office, bringing on a partner in its public finance practice who previously advised a client on developing and financing an NFL stadium. Isaac Yilma has guided local governments and underwriters in financing projects, such as infrastructure, affordable housing and economic development for more than a decade, according to the firm. At McGuireWoods, Yilma advises local governments, airports, special taxing districts, sports facilities, affordable housing developments and others on financings as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and underwriters' counsel. Before joining Squire Patton in August,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS