W.Va. Enviro Dept. Says Opposing Attys Are Suing Own Client

By Morgan Conley (June 13, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's environmental regulator is seeking to disqualify attorneys for a redevelopment company that is accusing the agency of botching reclamation efforts at a former coal mine site, alleging the attorneys' simultaneous representation of the site owner means they are effectively suing their own client. In a motion to disqualify filed Friday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Secretary Harold Ward accused Michael O. Callaghan and Michael C. Donovan of perpetrating an "impermissible conflict of interest" by representing both the redevelopment company, Living Lands LLC, and the current site owner, D.C. Chapman Ventures Inc., in a lawsuit accusing the state of...

