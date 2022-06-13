Bain Capital, JC Flowers Invest $100M In Insigneo Group

By Elaine Briseño (June 13, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Private equity firms Bain Capital Credit and J.C. Flowers said Monday they provided a $100 million infusion in order to help Insigneo Financial Group, a wealth management firm with a focus on international clients, grow and expand. Private investors led by Bain and J.C. Flowers contributed to the $100 million investment, according to a statement. Insigneo Financial Group, according to its website, provides investment advice, market research, investment management, financing, trading, cash management and wealth planning services. "There's great opportunity for Insigneo to continue on its growth trajectory as an independent wealth management firm focused particularly on the international front," Raul...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS