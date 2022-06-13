SEC Expands Inquiry Into Trump's Social Media SPAC

By Tom Zanki (June 13, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company planning to buy and take public former President Donald Trump's social media platform, said Monday it has received an additional subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that could threaten the completion of its merger. Digital World said the SEC is seeking further documents inquiring about the company's search for an acquisition target, plus communications materials and information about Digital World's relationships with its underwriter EF Hutton and certain investment firms, including ARC Global Investments II LLC, and other parties. Specifically, the company disclosed that the SEC wants to know more about...

