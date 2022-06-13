Cigna Underpaid Insureds' Claims, Suit Says

By Clarice Silber (June 13, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Cigna has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit in Connecticut federal court by people covered by the insurer who allege that the company breached its fiduciary duties and underpaid their claims, leaving them "exposed to the threat of balance billing." The three plaintiffs, Jill Stewart, Maria Plumacher, and Montoya Marin, were members of Cigna plans and sued the insurance company in a complaint on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. According to the complaint, they each received health care from providers who entered into MultiPlan contracts and were indirectly contracted with Cigna to provide...

