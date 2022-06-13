Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Revives XL's Suit Over $1.7M Dock Mooring Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (June 13, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit overturned a decision against XL Insurance America Inc. in a roughly $1.7 million dispute over a vessel striking a mooring structure, finding that a lower court too strictly applied maritime precedent that generally prevents one from recovering economic losses without physical damage to a proprietary interest.

A three-judge panel said Friday that because no "spectre" of "runaway recovery" exists in XL's dispute with the vessel's owner, Turn Services LLC, the insurer can proceed in its suit seeking to gain back what it paid to its policyholder, Boh Bros. Construction Co. LLC.

A Fifth Circuit panel ruled in favor...

