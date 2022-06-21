NYC Rent Stabilized Units See Highest Rent Hikes Since 2013

By Grace Dixon (June 21, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- New Yorkers occupying the city's nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments will see the highest rent hikes since 2013 beginning this fall, after the Rent Guidelines Board voted Tuesday night to cement the raises for one- and two-year leases. Tenant advocates oppose rent increases at a Rent Guidelines Board public hearing in Jamaica, Queens, this month. (Emma Whitford/Law360) In a 5-4 vote, the board adopted a 3.25% increase for one-year leases and a 5% increase for two-year leases beginning in October, over the sound of tenants' chants and whistles. Tuesday's vote is the first rent adjustment under Mayor Eric Adams and the...

