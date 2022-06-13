Justices Skip Software Co.'s Patent Eligibility Row

By Andrew Karpan (June 13, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Justices on Monday have quietly rejected yet another petition that attempted to staple a patent eligibility loss to the widely-watched American Axle case. The bad news came for a small software company called Ameranth, notable for filing more than 40 suits in federal courts around the country against companies like Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut Inc., Papa John's USA and GrubHub Inc. One of the company's latest legal fights was with Olo, a New York restaurant software startup that debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last year. Ameranth's president, a former designer for a defense contractor, had received a patent covering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS