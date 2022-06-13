NJ Parents Can't Keep Bias Claims Alive In Sex Abuse Suit

By Mike Curley (June 13, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday won't revive discrimination claims from parents suing the Waterford Township Board of Education and a bus company over the sexual abuse of their daughter, saying there's no indication the assailant acted because of the girl's gender. In the opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of claims under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, saying the assailant, who pled guilty to sexually abusing the girl identified as C.V. or "Claire," had admitted to abusing both girls and at least one boy, and therefore the parents can't show that he targeted C.V. because she was...

