ArborWorks Taps Ex-WillScot Mobile Mini Atty As GC

By Christine DeRosa (June 13, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- ArborWorks LLC, a professional tree care firm across the West Coast, announced that it has hired former WillScot Mobile Mini legal chief Christopher Miner as its general counsel. Miner had been chief legal officer and executive vice president of WillScot Mobile Mini since those companies merged in July 2020. Before they merged, Miner was general counsel and senior vice president at Mobile Mini for 12 years. Frank Bardonaro, CEO of ArborWorks, said in a statement on Friday that the company was delighted Miner, who joined ArborWorks on June 6, would be leading the legal team and will bring the experience needed...

