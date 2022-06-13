Justices Won't Consider Challenge To CRT Deal

By Bryan Koenig (June 13, 2022, 10:47 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider an appeal from electronics consumers shut out of settlements between major electronics companies and buyers of televisions and computer monitors made with allegedly price-fixed cathode ray tubes. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation for why they turned down the early March petition that sought to challenge a Ninth Circuit decision refusing to permit intervention into the settlements. The Ninth Circuit found last year that the group of CRT purchasers that were not part of the settlement lack standing to overturn the district court's approval of the deals, which amount to $521...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS