3rd Circ. Affirms Snubbed Law Student's Cyberstalking Plea

By Hayley Fowler (June 13, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld a federal statute criminalizing cyberstalking Monday, finding the law does not wade into protected free speech and affirming the conviction of a snubbed Georgetown law student accused of orchestrating an internet campaign to harass the interviewer he blamed for his rejection. In a precedential ruling, the three-judge panel rejected applicant Ho Ka Terence Yung's arguments that updates to the cyberstalking statute in 2013 rendered it overbroad, saying certain speech that's made with the intent to harass or intimidate is not protected by the First Amendment. "Cyberstalking is a serious crime that calls for serious punishment," U.S. Circuit...

