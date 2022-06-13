Supreme Court Narrows Scope Of Foreign Discovery Statute

By Caroline Simson (June 13, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that U.S. law does not allow federal courts to order discovery for investor-state and private commercial arbitration abroad, a highly anticipated decision that narrows the scope of a foreign discovery statute. U.S. law doesn't allow federal courts to order discovery for investor-state and private commercial arbitration abroad, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The justices unanimously concluded that only a governmental or intergovernmental adjudicative body falls under the scope of Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their districts to turn over evidence to be used...

