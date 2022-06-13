Steps Toward Eliminating Slavery In Apparel Supply Chains

By Ken Jones, Matt Garfield and Edith Wong (June 13, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Human trafficking, also referred to as modern slavery, is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world and second only to drug trafficking in total valuation.[1] The current emphasis on environmental, social and governance, or ESG, as a corporate imperative has raised the stakes and the risks posed to all companies. Companies with textile and apparel products that have multitiered supply chains, and that outsource their manufacturing to countries with lower labor standards, are particularly vulnerable to allegations of modern slavery. Legal counsel should be prepared to assist companies in limiting their exposure to the significant regulatory, reputational, financial, operational and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS