2 Firms Seek $1.8M For Pipeline Suit Settlement In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (June 13, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP are seeking about $1.8 million in fees from Plains All American Pipeline LP's general partner for negotiating a settlement on behalf of investors that would end their Delaware Chancery Court suit over a 2015 California oil spill by enacting certain safety and corporate governance measures. In a brief filed on Friday on behalf of plaintiff Inter-Marketing Group USA Inc., the two law firms told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. that the fee and expense request is reasonable because the proposed settlement will "create immeasurable long-term value for the...

