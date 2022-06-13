Ex-SDNY US Atty Preet Bharara Joining WilmerHale

By Aebra Coe (June 13, 2022, 1:09 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale has secured a high-profile hire, former Manhattan U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, the firm announced Monday. After being ousted by the Trump administration in 2017, Bharara, who led the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York for seven years, went on to host a podcast called "Stay Tuned with Preet," joined CNN as a contributor, wrote a best-selling book on the rule of law, "Doing Justice," and frequently spoke to corporations, legal associations and trade groups about ethics and compliance, culture and diversity. He is now headed to private practice and BigLaw where, according to WilmerHale, he plans...

