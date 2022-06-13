Smartsheet Challenges Chubb's Bid To Limit D&O Coverage

By Hope Patti (June 13, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Smartsheet Inc. urged a Washington federal court to reject a Chubb unit's bid to partially toss its suit seeking coverage of actions related to investors selling shares at a reduced price before the company's initial public offering, arguing that the actions are not related to an earlier claim for coverage. The software company said Friday that it is entitled to proceed to discovery in its pursuit of coverage under a primary directors and officers policy issued by Federal Insurance Co. and an excess policy issued by Freedom Specialty Insurance Co., both of which ran from April 2019 to April 2020....

