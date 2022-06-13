Justices Asked To Review Alice Ax Of Virtual Gaming Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (June 13, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Virtual reality company Worlds Inc. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision upholding the invalidation of its four gaming patents under Alice, amplifying calls for the high court to clarify the two-part patent eligibility test. Worlds argued in a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Wednesday that the appellate court incorrectly affirmed U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper's May 2021 ruling invalidating a group of gaming patents challenged by Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard Inc. Judge Casper had held the inventions lacked an inventive element based on the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Alice...

