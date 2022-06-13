Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Asked To Review Alice Ax Of Virtual Gaming Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (June 13, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Virtual reality company Worlds Inc. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision upholding the invalidation of its four gaming patents under Alice, amplifying calls for the high court to clarify the two-part patent eligibility test.

Worlds argued in a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Wednesday that the appellate court incorrectly affirmed U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper's May 2021 ruling invalidating a group of gaming patents challenged by Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

Judge Casper had held the inventions lacked an inventive element based on the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Alice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!