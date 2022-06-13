FirstEnergy, Investors Say $180M Deal Resolves Bribe Suit

By Clark Mindock (June 13, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- FirstEnergy Corp. and a group of its shareholders have asked an Ohio federal judge to dismiss a suit over the company's billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout bribery scandal, telling the judge the claims have been addressed by a $180 million settlement in another case. The parties jointly asked U.S. District Judge John R. Adams to dismiss the suit Friday, citing preliminary approval of the $180 million settlement in another Ohio federal court. While that deal must still survive a fairness hearing scheduled for August, the parties say it would save time and cost for everyone involved to dismiss their derivative claims related...

