Sens. Ask USPTO, Copyright Office To Study NFTs' IP Impact

By Tiffany Hu (June 13, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The top two members of the Senate's intellectual property subcommittee are calling for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Copyright Office to team up and study nonfungible tokens and their impact on intellectual property rights. In a June 9 letter, Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., asked USPTO Director Kathi Vidal and Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter to look into NFTs in light of their rapid global growth "since their relatively recent introduction." NFTs are unique digital assets that are stored on a blockchain and represent ownership of an item. The letter poses several questions, including whether...

