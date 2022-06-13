USPTO Officials Say High Court Decision Aids Immunity Claim

By Britain Eakin (June 13, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Former and current U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officials told a Tennessee federal judge Monday that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision bolsters their claim that they are immune from allegations they've rigged the inter partes review system against patent owners. The officials, including former USPTO Director Michelle Lee and current and former administrative patent judges, cited the Supreme Court's June 8 ruling in Erik Egbert v. Robert Boule in a notice of supplemental authority as they try to fend off a suit from computer programmer Martin David Hoyle and his company, B.E. Technology LLC. The notice said the Egbert ruling,...

