Cannabis Co. Sues NY Shop Over 'Uncle Bud's' Trademark

By Mike Curley (June 15, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The owner of Uncle Bud's Hemp is suing a Johnstown, New York, shop over the use of the name, saying the store is infringing on the "Uncle Bud's" trademark to confuse buyers and benefit from the goodwill associated with the name. In a complaint filed on Friday in New York federal court, CBH International LLC said it believes that Uncle Bud's Grow Shop Corp. knew that CBH already held the rights to the Uncle Bud's name through its registered trademark, but nonetheless branded itself with the same name. According to the complaint, CBH has been using "Uncle Bud's" since 2016 across...

