NFIP Experts Urge Senators To Mitigate Flood Risks

By Eli Flesch (June 16, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Reauthorizing the National Flood Insurance Program and enacting reforms that mitigate flood risks and address the properties at highest risk of flooding were some of the top priorities for experts invited to testify to a U.S. Senate committee Thursday. At a morning hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, lawmakers and experts stressed the importance of not only reforming the NFIP to better serve policyholders following a flood, but also taking steps to mitigate the damaging effects of floods. The hearing follows testimony given last month to members of a U.S. House of Representatives committee...

