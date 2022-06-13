FTC Dems Put PE On Blast In Vet Clinic Merger Settlement

By Bryan Koenig (June 13, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's five members used a unified vote Monday approving a clearance settlement for a $1.1 billion merger of veterinary clinics to air out simmering disputes over potential concerns about broad corporate concentration, private equity-backed consolidation, and the tools FTC Democrats are using to police them. The deal gives the all-clear for private equity fund JAB Consumer Partners SCA SICAR's National Veterinary Associates to buy Sage Veterinary Centers. The catch: NVA and Sage must sell off six clinics in and around San Francisco and Austin, Texas, and between Oakland and Berkeley, California. JAB also commits to getting "prior approval"...

