9th Circ. Backs Grocer's Win In Drug Test Reimbursement Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 13, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- More than 14,000 new hires for an Idaho-based supermarket chain cannot revive their class action seeking reimbursement for travel costs related to taking drug tests, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, saying the workers weren't employees at the time of testing and therefore California labor law didn't apply. In a unanimous and published opinion, a three-judge panel said named plaintiff Alfred Johnson and over 14,000 members of the class were not yet employees of WinCo Foods LLC when they took drug screenings as job applicants, affirming a lower court's 2021 decision granting the company summary judgment. "Control over a drug test as...

