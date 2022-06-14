Split 9th Circ. Revives Nicaraguan's Asylum Bid

By Mike LaSusa (June 14, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel gave a Nicaraguan man a new chance at asylum on Monday, faulting an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals for finding the man hadn't faced persecution despite suffering a beating and death threats for opposing the ruling government. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard A. Paez, writing for the majority of the three-judge panel, said the immigration judge and the board had taken too narrow a view of Mario Rajib Flores Molina's claims that he was persecuted for participating in protests opposing the administration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Flores Molina had suffered an escalating series...

