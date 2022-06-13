Insurers Beat Law Firm Clients' File Hacking Claims In Calif.

By Hailey Konnath (June 13, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit alleging three insurers hacked into a third-party system used by a law firm and stole thousands of workers' compensation and personal injury files, agreeing that the complaint ultimately failed to allege any actionable injury. In a published opinion Friday, the three-judge panel said California residents Adela Gonzalez and Hector Casillas failed to state a claim in their complaint accusing Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co., Cypress Insurance Co. and Zenith Insurance Co. of copying the electronic litigation files. Specifically, Casillas and Gonzalez didn't allege damage or disruption to the computer system, nor did they allege injury to...

