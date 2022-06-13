GAO Sustains Multimillion-Dollar Aircraft Fuel Bladder Awards

By Rae Ann Varona (June 13, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied a protest challenging two multimillion-dollar fuel bladder tank manufacturing contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense, saying the department's combat logistics support agency reasonably assessed the protester's past performance. The DOD's Defense Logistics Agency had awarded two contracts worth $31.2 million and $27.5 million to Floats & Fuel Cells Inc. and Meggitt Inc., respectively, to manufacture fuel bladder tanks for C-130 aircraft. American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co., also referred to as Amfuel, protested the award, saying that the agency failed to consider previous corrective action it took to improve its performance. But GAO...

