Still No Fees For HID In Global Entry, Green Card IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (June 13, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has shot down additional attempts by HID Global Corp. for attorney fees from a German technology company for lodging an infringement suit over global entry and green cards HID provides to the government. According to a decision made public on Friday, Federal Claims Judge Ryan T. Holte denied HID's alternative arguments in its bid to collect attorney fees from Giesecke & Devrient GmbH. The court in October 2020 reversed an earlier decision that granted HID fees under Section 285 of the Patent Act, but then the company said it should still be able to collect them...

