Man Fights For Bad Faith Claim Against Liberty Mutual Units

By Ganesh Setty (June 14, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A man whose wife was fatally struck by a pickup truck urged a Washington federal court to let his bad faith claims against two Liberty Mutual units proceed, after the court ruled the insurers had no duty to cover a $12 million settlement in the underlying wrongful death suit. In a brief opposing Ohio Security Insurance Co. and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss his amended counterclaim, Alan Rainwater said Monday that he sufficiently alleged that the Ohio units and another insurer, Nautilus Insurance Co., "colluded to delay and derail" the underlying settlement. In April, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H....

