Former Georgeson Adviser Strikes Deal In Tix-For-Votes Case

By Gina Kim (June 13, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors reached a deal with a former Georgeson LLC adviser charged with bribing an International Shareholder Service employee with tickets to games and other perks in exchange for early looks at shareholder voting data for companies, a month before the adviser was to be tried a third time. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts submitted an eight-page deferred prosecution agreement to a Boston federal judge, stating defendant Donna Ackerly plans to assume responsibility for her actions and that she won't make any public statements contradicting any of the facts submitted by the government relating to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS