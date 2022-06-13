US Citizen Hopefuls Are In 'Limbo' With Files In Storage

By Bill Wichert (June 13, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey couple and their adult daughter seeking U.S. citizenship told a federal court Monday that authorities' delay in retrieving their immigration files from storage has left them in a "stress-filled limbo" and put them at risk of not being able to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Devinder and Vinita Kapoor and their daughter, Nikita, claim in their lawsuit that each of them is a U.S. lawful permanent resident who filed a naturalization application with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in March 2020, but none of their agency interviews have been scheduled since their so-called A-files remain in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS