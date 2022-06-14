Firms Get $14.7M For Advance Auto Parts Suit Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (June 14, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing a shareholder class in a Delaware federal court suit alleging Advance Auto Parts Inc. inflated sales projections to hide its poor financial condition were awarded roughly $14.7 million in attorney fees and expenses as part of a $49.25 million settlement approved Monday. U.S. District Judge Robert T. Dawson approved the $49.25 million settlement and ordered counsel for the shareholder class to get a fee award equal to 25% of the fund, or about $12.3 million, court records show. Judge Dawson, a senior Arkansas district judge serving in a visiting capacity in the Delaware suit, also ordered shareholders' counsel be...

