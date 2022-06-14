Texas Judge Says Justices' Ruling Doesn't Apply To Vacaturs

By Rae Ann Varona (June 14, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from Monday does not require him to hold off his order that threw out a Biden administration immigration policy, reasoning that the high court decision does not apply to the case. The Biden administration had requested that the court hold off on its order from Friday vacating the administration's policy prioritizing certain aspects of immigration enforcement, saying the Supreme Court decision forbade lower courts from issuing injunctions in relation to certain immigration law sections, as well as vacturs, like the one the Texas federal court issued in this case....

