Engineer Accused Of Insider Trading On $2B Betting App Deal

By Stewart Bishop (June 14, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A former Penn National Gaming Inc. software engineer was charged Monday with insider trading for allegedly leveraging into illegal profits inside information about the casino operator's $2 billion acquisition of a sports media app company. David Roda, 36, of Philadelphia, is charged with one count of securities fraud for trading ahead of the announcement of Pennsylvania-based Penn National's August 2021 acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc., also known as theScore. Roda worked as the director of backend architecture at Penn Interactive, a subsidiary of Penn National subsidiary, in a management role and wrote code for the company's sports betting app, according...

