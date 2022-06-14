CIT Endorses Feds' Revamped Take On Korean Power Costs

By Alyssa Aquino (June 14, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade endorsed Monday the U.S. Department of Commerce's finding that South Korea hadn't subsidized steelmakers' electricity costs, ruling the agency's second defense of that disputed conclusion now passed muster. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves had ordered Commerce to take another stab at its analysis of Korean steelmakers' electricity costs, which arose from a subsidies' investigation into Korean hot-rolled flat steel producers, shortly after the Federal Circuit had dinged Commerce for reaching the same conclusion in a separate investigation into Korean cold-rolled steel businesses. As in the cold-rolled steel case, Commerce had vindicated hot-rolled steel companies' electricity costs...

