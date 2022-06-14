Bristol-Myers Sues To Block Rival's Generic Leukemia Drug

By Greg Lamm (June 14, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. filed a patent infringement suit Monday in New Jersey federal court, seeking to block Accord Healthcare Inc. from producing a generic version of Bristol-Myers' leukemia drug. In its complaint, Bristol-Myers says North Carolina-based Accord is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a generic drug that would infringe two patents that cover its prescription drug Sprycel, which treats a rare form of leukemia. New York-based Bristol-Myers said it received a May 3 letter stating that Accord argued in its generic drug application that the Bristol-Myers patents are "invalid, unenforceable and/or will not be infringed" by Accord's generic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS