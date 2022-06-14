Camera Co. Beats Suit Over Alleged Pentax Defect

By Celeste Bott (June 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action alleging a Pentax digital camera was designed with a defect that caused photos to come out pitch black, saying the complaint failed to identify specific misrepresentations the manufacturer made about its product. The suit targeted Ricoh Imaging Americas Corp., which makes and sells the K-50 camera, a digital single-lens reflex camera, or DSLR, under the Pentax brand. Lead plaintiff and Illinois resident Joe Bondick purchased a camera in 2014 for approximately $700 and said in his November lawsuit that after four years, the camera began to have exposure issues because of...

