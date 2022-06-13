Pharma Co. Exec's Wife Inks SEC Deal Over Insider Trading

By Dave Simpson (June 13, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge entered a final judgment Monday in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit against a pharmaceutical executive's spouse, who admitted to an insider trading scheme that would have made her more than $280,000. Denise Grevas, who was sentenced to a year in federal prison in March after pleading guilty to securities fraud in a separate criminal case, will not have to pay a civil penalty but will be enjoined from a variety of actions that would violate the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, according to the final judgment entered by U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo....

