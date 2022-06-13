Judge Says Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Can't Delay Arraignment

By Khorri Atkinson (June 13, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge overseeing former ​Trump ​White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress prosecution on Monday declined to postpone his June 17 arraignment hearing for 45 days and issued a protective order barring Navarro from publicly disclosing certain discovery materials in the case, a decision the defendant swiftly criticized as "premature." U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled that Navarro's requests for more time to prepare his defense and to stop prosecutors from filing further motions in his case while he seeks legal counsel to help him fight his June 2 indictment are not sufficient to delay Friday's hearing. The two-count...

