House Sends Ocean Shipping Reform Bill To Biden

By Linda Chiem (June 13, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved bipartisan legislation Monday that would strengthen the Federal Maritime Commission's oversight authority and crack down on ocean container carriers' business practices that lawmakers contend have contributed to the supply chain crunch and rising costs for shippers and consumers. The House voted 369-42 to approve S. 3580, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, a bipartisan bill from Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, R-S.D., and backed by nearly two dozen senators, representing what would be the biggest overhaul of shipping industry regulations in more than two decades. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden, who said...

