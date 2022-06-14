ICE Must Reopen Call Center Bids After GAO Backs Protest

By Hayley Fowler (June 14, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office sustained a protest challenging the requirements for a call center support contract awarded by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, finding that bidders can have a lower certification level when submitting proposals than when the contract begins. ICE was seeking call center support services for its student and exchange visitor program and asked that bidders have a capability maturity model integration, or CMMI, level 3 certification. CMMI is a process improvement model usually used for software development and a regular requirement for government contracts. But Maryland-based Insight Technology Solutions LLC had argued that requiring level 3 certification from...

