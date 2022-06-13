ID Verification System's Photo Scans Violate BIPA, Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (June 13, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A company that verifies identities for property management companies has been sued in Illinois state court by a group of residents who say the company's service violates their biometric privacy. Plaintiffs Bridgett Jennings and Sharena Woods claimed Thursday that one of CheckpointID's "latest and most widely used offerings" violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to get their informed consent before requiring them to submit photos to a system that then extracts and uses their geometric facial data to confirm their identities. The company has also failed to maintain a publicly available schedule governing its biometric data collection and...

