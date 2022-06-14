New Ocean Shipping Regs On Deck, But Inland Woes Persist

By Linda Chiem (June 14, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Ocean container carriers will face tougher regulatory scrutiny under new federal legislation aimed at reducing costs for shippers and consumers and easing the supply-chain crunch, but experts say it won't completely tame freight congestion or record high inflation and fuel prices. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which cleared Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support Monday and is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden, is the first major overhaul of U.S. shipping law in over two decades. It's an attempt to offer relief to U.S. importers, exporters, freight carriers, port operators and other businesses contending with skyrocketing costs...

