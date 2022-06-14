Lawyers' Body Warns UK Brexit Bill Risks EU Trade War

By Joel Poultney (June 14, 2022, 12:34 PM BST) -- The British government's proposed legislation to unilaterally dismantle a key part of the Brexit withdrawal treaty undermines international law and risks triggering a trade war with the European Union, the Law Society warned Tuesday. The influential trade body for solicitors in England and Wales said the government's bill proposing to rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol would give Britain the go-ahead to break international law and disrupt post-Brexit trade agreements with the EU. I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society, called the decision to pull back from its agreement a direct challenge to the rule of law. She said it would...

