Union Fights HM Coastguard For Employment Status

By Silvia Martelli (June 15, 2022, 2:31 PM BST) -- A trade union has said that it is appealing a ruling that Her Majesty's Coastguard workers do not have full employment rights, demanding that the government act as a "responsible employer." GMB, which represents more than 500,000 workers across a range of industries, said Tuesday that it is fighting a decision from April from the Employment Tribunal in an attempt to ensure that 3,500 guards are given full employment status. Coast guard workers are paid expenses as well as an hourly rate equivalent to the national minimum, but don't get employment rights such as paid holidays and parental leave, GMB said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS