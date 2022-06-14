Apple Faces German Antitrust Probe Over App Tracking Rules

By Joel Poultney (June 14, 2022, 6:11 PM BST) -- Germany's competition watchdog joined several European antitrust agencies seeking to curtail Big Tech market dominance, saying Tuesday it will investigate Apple over concerns that its new policies requiring other app developers to clear a higher bar to track user data might impede competition. The Bundeskartellamt said it was concerned that third-party apps must gain additional consent to track data for targeted advertising when Apple's own apps do not. The rules around two-stage tracking approval led the watchdog to suspect that Apple is giving preferential treatment to its own apps at the expense of rival developers and third-party advertisers now subject to...

