Earthjustice Announces 2 Litigation Vice Presidents

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 15, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocacy organization Earthjustice has named two new litigation vice presidents, one the former legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the other the managing attorney for Earthjustice's California office. Andre Segura, the legal director for the ACLU, and Stacey Geis, who had been managing attorney for Earthjustice's California office, will both join Earthjustice's senior leadership team as litigation vice presidents, the organization said Tuesday. "Stacey and Andre will help Earthjustice chart new legal pathways for our work and develop the next generation of environmental lawyers," Sam Sankar, senior vice president for programs, said in a statement....

