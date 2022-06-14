Alaska Asks 9th Circ. To Restrict Emergency Tribal Hunting

By Caleb Symons (June 14, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Alaska urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to prohibit federal authorities from reopening a hunting season the state has already closed, saying a U.S. Department of the Interior panel acted illegally when it allowed a tribal village to hold an emergency moose and deer hunt two years ago. That decision by the Federal Subsistence Board, which U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason upheld last December, "usurped" Alaskan officials' regulatory power and outstripped the board's authority under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, the state says in its appeal. Although the 1980 statute allows federal authorities to limit hunting for conservation...

