Power Cos. Push DC Circ. To Nix FERC Market Cap Rule

By Keith Goldberg (June 14, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's about-face regarding certain bidding practices in electricity markets run by the nation's largest regional grid operator unlawfully limits the revenue that can be earned by power suppliers, the D.C. Circuit heard Monday. Independent power producers including Constellation Energy Corp., Vistra Energy Corp. and Calpine Corp., as well as industry groups including the Electric Power Supply Association, are challenging FERC's September order revising an administrative cap on offers made by power producers in electricity capacity auctions run by PJM Interconnection. Offer caps are aimed at preventing electricity suppliers from exercising market power in PJM's capacity auctions, in...

